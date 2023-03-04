Culiacán, Sinaloa.- While cold front number 37 extends over the Gulf of Mexico, the states of sinaloaNuevo León and other states of the North of the country They will have minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees with possible frost and maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees during this Saturday, March 4, according to the weather forecast made by the National Meteorological System (SMN).

The dependency belonging to the Conagua explained that this Saturday a mass of cold air associated with the front will generate a drop in temperatures in the north, northeast and east of the country, as well as a short-term “North” event with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and waves from 1 to 3 meters high on the coast of Tamaulipas.

By Saturday, the cold air mass associated with the front will begin to modify its thermal characteristics and will give way to a gradual rise in maximum temperatures in the northeast and east of the country.

Rain forecast for tomorrow March 4, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Tamaulipas, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow March 4, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Morelos and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow March 4, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Wind and wave forecast for tomorrow, March 4, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

According to information from the SMN, a partly cloudy sky is expected on the peninsula with no rain in the region. In the morning, cold and very cold environment with frosts in high areas of the region. In the afternoon, temperate to warm environment. North component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Sinaloa and Sonora

Clear skies and no rain in the region. Cold to very cold environment with probable frosts at dawn in high areas of Sonora. Warm to very hot in the afternoon. Southwest wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Weather forecast for Durango and northern Mexico

In Tamaulipas, a partly cloudy sky is expected with no probability of rain for this Saturday. Likewise, in the morning it will be cool and very hot in the afternoon. East component wind of 15 to 30 km/h on the coasts of the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Tamaulipas.

Clear skies and no rain in the other northern states of the country. Very cold and icy morning atmosphere in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment. Variable direction wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila and Nuevo León.