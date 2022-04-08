Nuevo León.- The recent disappearance of a young woman south of the city of Monterrey once again exposed the problems that are experienced in New Lionwhere until last night the whereabouts of 15 women reported as disappeared in the last 30 days.

Since last March, the authorities have published search reports for them and other women.but not all have been located.

In most cases, they noted, it is women who, after searches, locate them in the houses of relatives or friends, or who left their homes due to family problems.

According to the information contained in the official search reportsAmong them is María Fernanda Contreras Ramírez, 27, who disappeared on April 3 south of the city.

The youngest of the missing is just 12 years oldAllison Campos Cervantes, who was last seen on March 28 in Colonia San Gilberto, in Santa Catarina.

Another is 14 years old: Athziri Dayana Hurtado Núñez, who on April 4 was the second time that He disappeared leaving his house in Bosques de Los Nogales, in Salinas Victoria.

Then there are four 15-year-olds and four 16-year-olds.

They are Ana Marbella Romero Callejas, in Colonia Cantoral, in Pesquería; Lizzy Marbella Maradiaga Rivera, from the Colonia Privadas de Lincoln, in García; Eimmy Bazaldúa Marroquín, from the Francisco Villa neighborhood, in Monterrey, and Sofía Sauceda Sánchez, from the General Terán Center.

Those who are 16 years old are Jennifer Medina Patricio, from Colonia La Estanzuela, in Monterrey; Lizde Grace Luna González, from Colonia Las Estaciones, in Monterrey; Paulina Guadalupe Solís Pequeno, from Colonia Noria Norte, in Apodaca, and Celeste Tranquilino Hernández, from the Center of the municipality of Juárez.

Irian Cruz Ángel, 20, is also wanted; Karen Yedid Valencia Hernández, 24 years old; Yolanda Martínez Cadena, 26, and Irma Margarita Colunga Bravo, 34.