A customer makes a surprise discovery at Lidl and immediately shares it with his community on Reddit. Is luck now on his side?

Munich – Just like in Germany, people like to shop in supermarkets such as Aldi, Lidl, Penny and Co. in Hungary. The internationally active German discounter company lidl* is very popular in Hungary. Since entering the Hungarian market in 2004, the number of Lidl stores across the country has grown to around 200 stores.

A Hungarian Lidl customer is happy about an unusual find in a pack of rocket

A Hungarian customer made a rather special find during a normal purchase in a Lidl branch: after the purchase he found a four-leaf clover in a discounted pack of rocket. This lucky find obviously surprised him. Without further ado, he wrote a post in the Internet forum Reddit* and shared his discovery with the local Hungarian community on the subreddit “r/hungary”.

“A discounted pack of rocket from Lidl,” he wrote, adding: “What is the likelihood of something like this happening?” He also attached a photo of this extraordinary find to the post.

Find in a pack of Lidl rocket: four-leaf clover discovered by a Hungarian customer © ppeti26/ Reddit

The Hungarian Reddit community reacts to the Lidl lucky find

On the post by Lidl customer and Reddit user ppeti26 there are several comments from Hungarian users. One user seemed to think the shamrock was an invitation to play the lottery as luck appeared to be on the Lidl customer’s side. He quickly asked for the current lottery numbers.

Lidl: What is the probability of such a find happening?

Between the many comments under the post, another user also wrote that it is possible that the shamrock ended up in the package on purpose. After all, a four-leaf clover stands for luck and a well-meaning employee who was responsible for packaging may have slipped it to the lucky buyer. But this user did not rule out pure coincidence either.

