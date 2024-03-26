Rapper Def Rhymz (53) died on Sunday evening due to heart failure. Def Rhymz was able to live for four years thanks to a supportive heart. But what exactly is a supportive heart, who qualifies for it and how long can you live with it? Cardiologist Olivier Manintveld explains: “The control of the motor in your heart hangs on your stomach. That sounds crazy, but it works great.”