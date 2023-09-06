The Sun: in the USA, friends found an abandoned apartment with a terrible inscription on the wall

In the US, several friends moved into new housing and soon found an apartment in the basement that had been abandoned since 1991. To their story posted on TikTok, drew attention edition of The Sun.

Tiktoker with the nickname Coocoobonkerz from New York posted a video on his page in which he said that he and his friends found an abandoned room in the Bushwick area in northern Brooklyn. Young people moved into an old house and decided to check what is in the basement under their apartment.

The empty living space they found seemed creepy to them. In particular, on the wall in the bathroom there was a trace of a blow with a fist, and on one of the walls there was an inscription in black marker: “I see you.” The Air Jamaica calendar for 1991 was found in the room, which is why the friends decided that the last tenants moved out at that time.

The author of the video suggested that the apartment was in a very bad state, and the owner of the house decided that it was easier to leave it than to fix it.

One of the subscribers said that in such premises, auxiliary workers of residential complexes usually live. Unscrupulous homeowners often hire illegal migrants for this job and settle them in such windowless apartments “with rats and mold.”

