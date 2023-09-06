Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the far-right group ‘Proud Boys’, was sentenced to the maximum possible sentence for the crime of seditious conspiracy, this in relation to his participation in the assault on the Capitol in Washington in 2021, when hundreds of followers of Donald Trump they caused riots at the headquarters of American democracy arguing “electoral fraud” in the 2020 presidential elections. More than 1,100 people have active cases for their participation.

“A calculated act of terrorism”, this is how the federal prosecutors in charge of the trial described the actions of Tarrio, a person who, although he was not in the vicinity of the Capitol on January 6, is accused of being behind the planning of the riots through the “use of disinformation”.

During the hearing, Tarrio was embarrassed by the events at the Capitol, which he described as a “national shame”, stating that the objective of his actions would never have been to reverse the electoral results that gave Joe Biden the winner.

“I am not a fan of politics. Inflicting damage or changing the results of the elections was not my goal,” said the former far-right leader, who ended his speech by asking the judge in charge of the case, Timothy Kelly, to show him “compassion.” .

However, Kelly did not seem to resonate with Tarrio’s words, accusing him of being the “maximum leader of this conspiracy”, in addition to not perceiving “any indication” of real regret in his statements, for which he asserted the maximum punitive measure. conferred by US law for the charge committed.

Supporters of President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the US Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. © AP / Jose Luis Magana

Although the sentence exceeds twenty years, the prosecution requested a sentence of 33 years for Enrique Tarrio, arguing that in addition to promoting the members of his group, he would also have directly directed the attack from his position in Baltimore.

In the midst of the recent case opened by the US Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump for his also alleged participation in the events of January 6, 2021, Tarrio is the second leader of the ‘Proud Boys’ to be convicted of his involvement. in the assault on the Capitol, after Ethan Nordean was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the same crime on September 1.

News in development…