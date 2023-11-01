The fuel price freeze in Argentina, a measure applied by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in August, expired this Tuesday (31st) and, for today (1st), an increase is expected throughout the country.

Since last week, the government has been facing a new crisis regarding the lack of fuel, which has caused large queues of cars and motorcycles to form at gas stations and has been the target of criticism from its main political opponents: the libertarian Javier Milei and Patricia Bullrich.

On the social network X, Milei, who is competing in the second electoral round with Massa, stated that “scarcity and inflation are direct consequences of the caste model [política] who defends this government of criminals headed by the minister”.

Patricia Bullrich, a center-right candidate who placed third in the first round and who announced support for the libertarian in the second vote, published photos of queues at posts at X and blamed Massa “for the Argentine decline”.

Official sources confirmed to the Argentine newspaper Clarin that an increase in the price of gasoline is scheduled for this Wednesday (1st).

According to the local press, the fuel “freeze” was partially fulfilled by the government, as both private companies in the sector and YPF applied differentiated increases of 2% to 3%.

Still according to the Clarinhigher prices were observed at gas stations in the interior of the country.

The Ministry of Energy did not detail the exact numbers of the increase until Tuesday (31), however it revealed that it will be “in the single digits”, in line with the latest increases under the Fair Prices regime, which were around 5%.

The government has not ruled out that the adjustment could be higher than this number and approach 10%.

Minister Sergio Massa will meet this Wednesday (1st) with representatives of the oil companies.

The price of fuel in Argentina has already changed by approximately 60% by October, given inflation that reaches almost 140%.