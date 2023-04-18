The European Union (EU) reacted, this Monday, the 17th, to accusations by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that the United States and Europe would contribute to prolonging the war in Ukraine.

At a press conference, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano denied that the bloc’s actions had fueled the conflict and emphasized that Russia is the aggressor in this case. “What we are doing is helping Ukraine to exercise its legitimate right of self-defence,” he said.

Stano recalled that Brazil voted in favor of the resolution that condemns Moscow’s decision to invade the neighboring country and determines that the Kremlin withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory. “It is not true that the US and the EU are helping to prolong the conflict. The truth is that Ukraine is the victim of an illegal aggression that violates the Charter of the United Nations, ”he countered.

On a trip to the United Arab Emirates, Lula again criticized the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, yesterday and proposed the creation of a forum similar to the G20 that seeks a peaceful solution in Eastern Europe.

In response, the European Commission spokesman argued that the EU has supported peace initiatives since before the Russian invasion. Stano claims that the bloc has given the Kremlin plenty of opportunities to present its concerns “in a civil manner”. According to him, all alternatives were answered with an escalation of hostilities by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Of course the EU supports peace as soon as possible, but let’s not forget that Ukraine is the victim, so it is Ukraine that will define under what conditions possible peace talks will start,” he stressed.

The declarations take place on the same day that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, arrived in Brazil for meetings with representatives of the Lula government. After meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vier, Lavrov said that the two countries have a “similar view” on the war in Ukraine.