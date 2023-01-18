Friends and the New Year case, Lorella Cuccarini furious with a student

The New Year’s-gate continues to hold court ad Friends with Lorella Cuccarini who, during the daytime broadcast on the afternoon of Tuesday 17 January 2023, returned to the subject by railing against her student NDG.

“I am really black. It’s not like you can tell me yes I know I was wrong, it’s not like you get along like this. How do you come up with such a thing? Niccolo this is not bullshit. After this stuff, I won’t pass until the next one. And I’ll tell you more and I’ll tell the others too, now we’re two and a half months away from the evening,” said the former dancer.

And again: “This is not bullshit, it’s a very serious thing, you were one step away from being out. When I saw that footage I would have stuck you to the wall, as a parent eh. I am here to protect you, to support you, to accompany you, whatever you want. But I’m not putting a glass bell inside you, at this point you have to take care of yourself “.

When cornered by his teacher, NDG replied: “I really have no words, I just have to bury myself.”

But what happened on New Year’s Eve inside the houses of Friends? The broadcast did not disclose, and it is not clear whether it will in the future, what happened.

According to the production, this is the only official thing, six boys would have behaved, defined as “serious” during New Year’s Eve.

The aura of mystery surrounding the story has done nothing but fuel conjectures and imaginative reconstructions. The most accredited hypothesis at the moment, according to some rumors leaked to the outside, is that the six boys in question would have sniffed or in any case taken nutmeg, which would cause hallucinations.