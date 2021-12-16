Antetokounmpo and Middleton out, but Milwaukee overtakes Indiana. The blue places 10 against Orlando. The Heat beat Philadelphia and Utah never stops. The emotions of the night

Davide Piasentini & commat; david_piase

Simone Sandri & commat; simonesandri



Miami passes to Philadelphia, the Bucks even without Giannis and Middleton overtake Indiana while Utah wins its eighth consecutive success against the Clippers.

Philadelphia 76ers- Miami Heat 96-101

Despite a roster limited to only 10 players and many important absences, the last one of Tyler Herro for a muscle problem, the Miami Heat (17-12) play heroically in Philadelphia, dominating the game for a long time (also +23), making come back from the Sixers (15-14) to then conclude the game in an exciting way, signing the success with a triple from Gabe Vincent, one of the 7 of his sensational performance, 40 ” from the siren. The Nigerian point guard dominated the scene with 26 points, followed by Duncan Robinson (21 points and 8 rebounds), less insecure than usual and emotionally in the technical mood of the match. Great performance also by North Philly native Kyle Lowry (14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists), who scored a couple of heavy triples in the 2nd half, and by the dog Dewayne Dedmon (10 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists). Philadelphia has always chased and has culpably regrouped too late. In the end it was a question of details, because the Sixers could really win it at the last corner (equal to 96 with 1:24 from the siren), but Miami overall proved to have earned it more. Tyrese Maxey played a splendid match (27 points), irrepressible in his accelerations. Double double, however, for Joel Embiid (17 points and 14 rebounds), from whom something more was expected in terms of technical and mental presence.

Philadelphia: Maxey 27 (11/15, 2/5, 3/3 tl), Harris 24, Embiid 17. Rebounds: Embiid 14. Assist: Maxey 5.

You love me: Vincent 26 (8/16, 7/12, 3/5 tl), Robinson 21, Lowry 14. Rebounds: Dedmon 14. Assists: Lowry 5.

Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks 99-111

Important victory for the Atlanta Hawks (14-14), who remedy the bad figure of the last game against Houston by building their success over Orlando (5-24) around the 28-point performance of Trae Young (11/22 shooting but just 1/8 of three), limited by a pain in the neck caused by a clash with Cole Anthony (elbowed in the face) and which forced him to leave the parquet momentarily in the 3rd period. Nate McMillan’s team closed the game early, showing up in the last 12 ‘on +20. The bench had an excellent impact with 14 points from Lou Williams, 13 from Cam Reddish and 10 from Danilo Gallinari, also author of 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 recovery in 24 ‘.

Orlando: M. Wagner 19 (6/9, 3/4, 4/4 tl), Ross 18, Hampton 15. Rebounds: Carter Jr. 15. Assists: Ross 8.

Atlanta: Young 28 (11/22, 1/8, 5/5 tl), Collins 21, Williams 14, GALLINARI 10 (3/6, 2/4, 2/2 tl). Rebounds: Capela 11. Assist: Huerter 5.

Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers 114-99

The Bucks (19-11) run away in the 4th period with a 21-0 run and beat the Indiana Pacers (12-18) at the Fiserv Forum, despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo (Covid protocol) and Khris Middleton (problem at left knee). Milwaukee is a team that knows how to win in the regular season, especially balanced races that need emotional acceleration to find their master. Three players above 20 points in the starting lineup, with Jrue Holiday (26 points and 14 assists) dominating, attack and defense, and Bobby Portis (20 points and 9 rebounds) and Pat Connaughton (20 points, 4/5 of three) to support it. “Status” victory for the Bucks. Indiana is still suspended in limbo, waiting for some exchange that gives new meanings to the season.

Milwaukee: Holiday 26 (12/18, 1/2, 1/4 tl), Connaughton 20, Portis 20. Rebounds: Portis 9. Assist: Holiday 14.

Indiana: Sabonis 16 (6/10, 0/2, 4/4 tl), LeVert 16, Turner 13. Rebounds: Sabonis 14. Assist: Sabonis 5.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Houston Rockets 124-89

All too easy for the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12), ahead of 45 in the middle of the 3rd quarter (84-39) and already over the 100 points scored in the opening of the 4th, against the Houston Rockets (9-19). For the team coached by JB Bickerstaff, without the young star Evan Mobley (hip problem), the one with the Texans was the win with the widest margin of the season, as well as the 5th consecutive, positive streak that was not seen in Ohio since LeBron James in 2018. Darius Garland finished with 21 points, while Isaac Okoro added 20. Double double for Dean Wade and 12 assists for Ricky Rubio, as well as 7 points and 4 steals.

Cleveland: Garland 21 (7/11, 3/6, 4/4 tl), Okoro 20, Wade 16. Rebounds: Wade 10. Assists: Rubio 12.

Houston: Sengun 19 (7/14, 0/2, 5/6 tl), Christopher 17, Martin Jr. 14. Rebounds: Sengun 11. Assists: Sengun 5.

Oklahoma City Thunder- New Orleans Pelicans 110-113

An impossible shot, beyond imagination, scored with the feet just outside the three-point line. Everything would seem “normal” for Devonte ‘Graham, except that he took that shot in his own half, 20 meters from the opponent’s basket and not even 0.6’ ‘from the sound of the siren. The Pelicans (9-21) won this incredible match on the pitch of the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-19) in style. Thanks to Graham’s sensational triple, in response to that of 110-110 scored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 points), and to the great performance of the newly found Brandon Ingram (34 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists). An unspeakable ending for a race that didn’t have much more to tell.

OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander 33 (10/25, 4/8, 9/9 tl), Giddey 17, Williams 17. Rebounds: Giddey 9. Assist: Giddey 7.

New Orleans: Ingram 34 (11/21, 1/2, 11/15 tl), Valanciunas 19, Graham 15. Rebounds: Valanciunas 16. Assist: Graham 8.

San Antonio Spurs-Charlotte Hornets 115-131

Hayward only needed three quarters of the game to score 41 points (his highest of the season) against Spurs (10-17). The Hornets (16-14), always first of Ball, dominate and the former Celtics can rest on the bench in the last fraction with the result in the icebox. Charlotte plays a practically perfect match at an offensive level and in the end closes with a surreal 59.3% from the field and 52.9% from long distance.

San Antonio: Forbes 25 (3/5, 3/6, 10/10 tl), Johnson 21, White 18. Rebounds: Murray, White 6. Assists: Murray 9.

Charlotte: Hayward 41 (10/13, 5/6, 6/6 tl), Martin 21, Bridges 19. Rebounds: McDaniels 10. Assists: Bridges 8.

Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves 107-124

Triple rains on the Nuggets (14-14), the Timberwolves (13-15) rely on a super Edwards and take home the success. Minnesota shoots with 23-48 from long range and the difference is made by a super Edwards who scores 38 points shooting with an excellent 10/14 from three. Yet another triple double from Jokic (27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists) so it’s not enough for the Colorado team. Denver: Jokic 27 (9/12, 2/4, 3/5 tl), Morris 15, Howard 14. Rebounds: Jokic 10. Assist: Jokic 11.

Minnesota: Edwards 38 (4/7, 10/14), Towns 32, Russell 16. Rebounds: Russell, Vanderbilt 8. Assists: Beverley 8.

Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers 124-103

The march of the Jazz (20-7) continues fast, overcoming the Clippers (16-13) in Salt Lake City and thus conquering their eighth consecutive success. Usual performance of great solidity by Mitchell (27 points with 10/15 shooting), while Gobert makes a big voice in the painted area and in the end closes with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Utah raises the defensive intensity in the second half and in the second half concedes only the crumbs to the attack of the Californian team.

Utah: Mitchell 27 (8/8, 2/7, 5/6 tl), Clarkson 21, Bogdanovic, Gobert 20. Rebounds: Gobert 17. Assist: Mitchell 6.

Los Angeles Clippers: Morris Sr. 24 (8/14, 2/6, 2/3 tl), Bledsoe 21, Jackson, Hartenstein 15. Rebounds: Morris Sr. 8. Assist: Jackson 9.

Portland Trail Blazers-Memphis Grizzlies 103-113

No Morant no problem. The Grizzlies (18-11) continue to win even without their leader and Portland produce a lady performance, taking home their fourth consecutive success. The visiting team takes control of operations in the fourth period by placing the knockout run of 14-0 that knocks out the Blazers (11-18).

Portland: Powell 25 (3/8, 4/10, 7/7 tl), Simons 22, Lillard 21. Rebounds: Nurkic 12. Assists: Powell 5.

Memphis: Bane 23 (3/5, 5/8, 2/2 tl), Brooks 22, Anderson 13. Rebounds: Adams 14. Assist: Brooks 6.

Sacramento Kings-Washington Wizards 119-105

Down by 12 points in the final of the fourth shot, the Kings (12-17) change gear and place the comeback, closing the race with a partial 42-16. Fox and Barnes make the difference on an offensive level for the remodeled Californian team. Washington thus collects its fifth defeat in the last six games.

Sacrament: Fox 28 (10/15, 0/1, 8/13 tl), Barnes 19, Thompson, Hield 15. Rebounds: Metu 7. Assist: Haliburton 9.

Washington: Beal 30 (11/18, 2/6, 2/4 tl), Avdija 15, Harrell, Gafford 14. Rebounds: Caldwell-Pope 7. Assists: Beal 5.