Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Our national football team advanced two places in the FIFA world rankings, occupying “70th place” globally, on the back of a friendly win against Costa Rica during the Croatia camp.

The team achieved a major victory over Costa Rica 4-1, in a match that witnessed the “white” control over the course of the game, and our team also presented an outstanding performance, through which it succeeded in re-presenting itself with a wonderful squad, and the Portuguese coach Paulo Bento, the team’s coach, presented his credentials to the sports street, The team appeared in good technical form, with an increase in physical and tactical performance, in addition to the technical staff reaching a “combination” that was able to provide a remarkable performance against a competitor with a great history, and is considered from the Latin school, in terms of individual skill and speed in moving balls.

The Costa Rica friendly was the beginning of the “first imprint” of the technical team that adhered to the matches against Kuwait and Lebanon next October, which is the expected camp, to prepare the “Whites” for the joint Asian qualifiers journey to the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, where our team will meet the winner of the Laos or Nepal match, Next November, with the start of the second stage qualifying campaign.

Pinto seeks to stabilize the national team’s lineup and increase the harmony between the elements of that “combination,” as he placed his interest in building a team that plays in the “total football” style, attacking through the sides and in depth, which led to complete reliance on Caio in the attack, in addition to Fabio Lima and Yahya Al-Ghassani. Ali Saleh is on the periphery and under the spearhead, along with the elements who step forward to play supporting offensive roles, which contributes to increasing the offensive pressure on the opponent’s defense.

The team’s technical staff, led by Pinto, is expected to follow up on the matches of the next rounds of the league, which is returning to start after a pause of nearly a month, due to the circumstances of the September gathering, and to give our clubs an opportunity to participate in the AFC Champions League.

This period will be sufficient for Pinto to explore the rest of the names, which the technical staff places under follow-up, in preparation for summoning the most prominent of them to participate in the upcoming gatherings.

Coordination and consultation continue between the team’s technical staff and the “Olympic White” staff, to determine the capabilities of some of the elements who play in the “Olympic” ranks and are candidates for inclusion in our first team squad in the upcoming gatherings.