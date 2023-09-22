Dhe deputy chairman of the Union in the Bundestag, Andreas Jung (CDU), has criticized the traffic light coalition’s plans to reform the climate protection law. “This is a step backwards for climate protection: If this were a CDU law, the Greens would demonstrate in all market places in the republic,” Jung told the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” on Friday. The traffic light guts the climate protection law and thus calls into question the reliability of the path to climate neutrality in 2045.

“The federal government has been violating the Climate Protection Act since last year. Instead of finally complying with it, it is now being sanded down,” said Jung. The project is the “climate policy oath of revelation of the traffic light”.

Abolition of mandatory sector targets planned

This Friday, the Bundestag will discuss a federal government bill to amend the Climate Protection Act for the first time, after which it will go into parliamentary deliberations. The federal government’s draft provides, among other things, for the abolition of the previously mandatory annual sector targets. Compliance with climate targets should no longer be checked retroactively according to different sectors such as transport or buildings – but should be aimed at the future, over several years and across sectors.

With the Federal Climate Protection Act, the climate protection goals in Germany were regulated bindingly for the first time in 2019. Permissible annual emission levels up to 2030 had been set for individual sectors such as industry, energy, transport and buildings.

By 2030, Germany wants to emit 65 percent less greenhouse gases than in 1990. According to its self-imposed goal, Germany wants to be climate-neutral by 2045, meaning that it will not be able to emit more greenhouse gases or bind them again.