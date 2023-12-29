Picture: Manufacturer

Fresh crane

The Boeing 737 Max made a name for itself in a tragic way at the beginning. Two crashes have shaken trust in the technically sophisticated medium-haul jet. But now he seems safe, is serving in many airlines and is being praised for his performance by controllers and pilots alike. Lufthansa, which has so far relied solely on Airbus in this segment, is also apparently convinced; it has ordered 737s from Boeing for the first time since 1995. Up to 100 machines are expected to join the fleet from the end of 2027. 40 have been ordered and there is an option for 60. The Max will have 189 seats and engines from CFM; it is said to have a consumption of around 2.2 liters per 100 passenger kilometers.hap.