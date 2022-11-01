In France, the lawsuit starts tomorrow about a notorious and high-profile case of pedocrime. A 28-year-old man is on trial for raping an 11-year-old girl in 2017. Justice did not want to prosecute him at the time for rape. The reason: according to Justice, the 11-year-old girl had ‘agreed’ to have sex. At the time, this led to enormous indignation and even a change in the law.