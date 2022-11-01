Madrid, Spain.- The Belgian pilot Stoffel Vandoornecurrent Formula E champion, joins the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant team from Formula 1 as a reserve driver, the British team announced on Tuesday, in which the Spanish Fernando Alonso will be as official driver next season.

Vandoornewho already coincided with Alonso as a McLaren driver in 2017 and 2018, will work at Aston Martin as a test driver together with the Brazilian Felipe Drugovich during the 2023 Formula 1 campaign, working with the simulator in the development program that will be carried out at the team’s factory in Silverstone.

The 30-year-old Belgian driver was GP2 champion in 2015 after winning 11 races, and in the Formula E of electric cars will be able to defend its title next year.

The Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne during a race in Formula E/EFE

Vadoorne considers “incredibly exciting” his new challenge in Aston-Martin. “I have watched with great interest how the team has evolved and expanded, and I know how determined they are to make progress in all areas,” he said in the team’s statement.

“Working with Fernando, whom I already know from Formula 1and with (Canadian) Lance (Stroll) to help them develop and improve the car is going to be a terrifying job and I’m looking forward to the challenge – and the reward – of collaborating with the entire organization at Silverstone.”

For the team leader, mike krack, “Stoffel has all the skills required for this new role in the team: he is quick, analytical, hard-working and a fantastic team man. He is going to fit perfectly in our organization along with the other test driver, Felipe Drugovich. The whole team is highly motivated for the upcoming season and the arrival of Stoffel, along with Fernando, Lance and Felipe, adds an extra bonus to our fantastic line-up”, he assures.