French Riots | 45,000 police have been sent to quell the riots – the relatives of the dead youth ask for peace

Riots in France are expected to continue for the sixth night in a row. The German chancellor said that he is following the situation in the neighboring country with concern.

17 year old for shooting a young person the ensuing demonstrations and riots are still expected to continue in Ranka for the sixth night.

On Sunday evening, 45,000 police officers have been sent to different parts of the country to suppress riots, says the French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darman British Broadcasting Corporation BBCaccording to

Newspaper Le Monde says that Darmani gave the police “strict instructions”, saying: “As before, the arrests will be carried out as soon as possible”.

The police shot by a 17-year-old Nahelin grandmother Nadia appealed to the protesters on Sunday afternoon and asked them to remain calm.

“We don’t want them to destroy shops, buses and schools,” he commented to the French news channel BMF TV, according to the BBC.

In Nadia’s opinion, the protesters used Nahel as an excuse to riot. Relatives interviewed by the BBC said that they think the violent protesters do not respect Nahel’s memory.

“We want everything to calm down. Social media, riots, everything needs to calm down,” one of the relatives asked.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he was following the riots in neighboring France with concern.

“France is a friendly neighboring country. That is why we are of course following the situation with concern and I very much hope, and I am convinced, that the French president will find ways to ensure that the situation improves quickly,” Scholz commented to the German broadcaster ARD.

the president of France Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to begin his three-day state visit to Germany on Sunday, but Macron canceled the visit Because of the riots raging in France.