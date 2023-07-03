The singer Anohni was born in England but has lived in the USA since she was a child.
Image: Secretly Canadian
In her new album, singer Anohni reminds us that we are part of nature – and therefore acutely suicidal. A conversation about hope and transformation.
The video for It Must Change, the first single from your new album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, begins with a shot of a forest on fire. When I first saw it, images of the New York skyline, bathed in an orange glow by the wildfires in Canada, were going around the world. I thought there was a sad beauty in this unusual color, which can also be found in your new songs – it makes me uneasy whether, in view of this fateful destruction, we can still find such pictures beautiful. How did you experience this sky?
I was in Holland at the time, I only saw it in the newspaper. It was just scary. I’ve never seen anything like it. It looked like “Blade Runner”.
