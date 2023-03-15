The Municipal Social Center of Rincón de Seca (Murcia), located at Calle Hernandez Muñoz 7, offers the exhibition ‘Luces en la huerta’ (until April 8), a series of photographs that document the Friday procession of Dolores in the Murcian district made in 2022 by the photographer Mathias Gómez Martial (Paris, 1973). The 35 black and white images focus on the human and social aspect of this religious event that unites people of the Christian faith around the celebration of Holy Week.

Gómez Martial (mathiasgomezmartialphoto on Instagram) observed that the occasion was also “a unifying party that unites all the generations of the town in an environment as particular as the Huerta de Murcia.” The contrast of the lights of the candles with the darkness of the lanes of Rincón de Seca reveal the efforts of the brothers, “but also the faces and gazes of the people installed at the door of their houses to see the images carried by neighbors go by. from town”. The photographic series shows both the moments of greatest intensity and what happened outside the procession.

All this forming “the collective human experience of this popular event.”

The exhibition, made up of 35 black and white photographs, 30x45cm, is the idea of ​​Mathias Gómez Martial, who began in the world of photography at the end of the 90s, in Paris, where he worked as an assistant to photographers in the world. of fashion and music and made reports of plays. Shortly after and before arriving in Murcia, he lived for several years in Portugal. There he held individual and collective exhibitions and collaborated with the artists’ association Sopa dos Artistas.

In 2006 he arrived in Murcia and soon after his work has been seen at the Foro Artístico de Murcia in 2007 and in 2010.

In 2010 he saw the light of his book ‘Homeland: South Africa’, with text by the South African painter Alexandra Gabriel Neves. In 2014 she presented ‘Rovuma’ at Los Molinos del Río in Murcia.