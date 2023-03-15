cairo (wam)
Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt, praised the distinguished relations between Egypt and the UAE.
Al-Said said in a speech, during the Egypt Award for Government Excellence ceremony, that the celebration this year coincides with the passage of five years since the signing of the cooperation agreement in the field of developing government work between the Ministry of Planning in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future in the UAE, within the framework of strengthening joint ties. between the two countries, and for the purpose of developing procedures and strengthening institutional capacities through the exchange of expertise, experiences, and best practices in the areas of developing government services and institutional performance, and capacity building between the two countries.
She explained that this agreement resulted in the launch of the Egypt Award for Government Excellence, which we celebrate today by announcing the names of the winners in its third session, in addition to the launch of technology service centers, including the Misr Service Center Aswan last November, and soon in Alexandria and Sharm El-Sheikh, in addition to many programs Capacity building in various subjects that strengthen institutional performance.
