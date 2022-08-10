Anti-Russian sanctions should be lifted due to their ineffectiveness. This statement was made on August 10 by the deputy of the National Assembly of France from the party Rassemblement national (“National Association”, RN) Laurent Jacobelli.

The politician expressed the opinion that things in Russia are “not so bad”: there is an increase in exports and a strengthening of the national currency. While the inhabitants of France overpay for electricity, the deputy stressed.

“Sanctions work or not?” he protested.

Jacobelli noted that the only way to resolve the crisis around Ukraine is to lift the sanctions imposed against Russia. Their further preservation is inexpedient, as it harms primarily the French themselves, he added.

In addition, Jacobelli criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to join the “anti-Russian choir”. In his opinion, in this way Macron deprived himself of the opportunity to be a negotiator between Russia and Ukraine, which contradicts the special unifying role of France in Europe.

On August 8, YouGov conducted a poll in which more than half of the residents of a number of leading EU countries spoke out against the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions if they would further worsen the standard of living of the population. The largest percentage of those who spoke out against it was among the French, 63% of those surveyed believe that this is an unjustified measure, if considered in the context of the possible consequences for their country.

On August 1, the Elysee Palace announced that France would continue to support Ukraine. This became known following a telephone conversation between the heads of state Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky.

On July 15, French journalist Arno Benedetti called the policy of anti-Russian sanctions a mistake. He noted the successes of Moscow both during the special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass and in the diplomatic arena, pointing out that the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia did not bring the desired results, but, on the contrary, “turned against the initiators themselves.”

The same thought was expressed on July 10 by the head of the RN party, Marine Le Pen. Le Pen stressed that the sanctions make Russia “only richer”, and therefore they are ineffective. The only way to resolve the situation around Ukraine is through peaceful negotiations, she stressed.

On July 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the European Union maniacally continues to adopt new anti-Russian sanctions, despite their harm to the population of Europe.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow in response to a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which began on February 24. The special operation began against the background of the aggravated situation in the region in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Putin signed a corresponding decree.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.