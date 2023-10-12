In response to a question on France Info radio about whether these atrocities were crimes against humanity, Colonna replied: “The legal characterization of these crimes will be determined when the time comes, but we can consider them more like such crimes” against humanity.

She added, “Words cannot describe the atrocities that accompanied these terrorist attacks, including massacres, chasing people from their homes, executions, attacks on human dignity, and corpses.”

The French Minister stressed that “we must denounce these atrocities and the inhuman behavior of those who were able to commit such atrocities.”

Colonna considered that “Hamas has implemented its vision of things and what its charter calls for, namely the destruction of Israel.”

She continued, “For this reason, we call on the countries of the region and the international community to condemn the barbarism that accompanied these terrorist acts.”

Colonna pointed out that France has intensified its contacts with the countries of the region because “the priority of our diplomacy is to avoid the region becoming ignited,” noting at the same time that “there are risks, let us not hide” from reality.

The French Minister referred in particular to the “worrying” movements taking place from Lebanese territory.

Regarding the possibility of establishing a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip, Colonna said, “This is possible and desirable so that women and children can leave the Gaza Strip if they wish to do so.”

Colonna stressed the need to differentiate between the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip, who have no involvement in the war, and the Hamas movement.

Colonna defended Israel’s right to defend itself, at the same time calling on Tel Aviv to respect international law in its response to Hamas attacks, explaining: “The reality is that Israel needs to defend itself, so no one can deny it this right, but within the framework of exercising it.” This right, Israel must respect international law.”

The French Foreign Minister confirmed the presence of “a few dozen” French citizens working in the field of humanitarian relief in Gaza, noting that none of them had “yet” requested to be evacuated from the Strip.