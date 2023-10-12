Corona: “The police came to get me. Tonali and Zaniolo are also betting”

An unexpected “blitz”. At the home of Fabrizio Corona, the former king of the paparazzi who a few hours ago announced that he would reveal other names, after that of Niccolò Fagioni, of footballers involved in the betting.



A few minutes before 4pm, the time communicated for the announcement, however, Fabrizio Corona himself showed himself in an Instagram story sitting on the seat of a car, headed “to the police station, where I will be interviewed as a person informed of the facts”. Everything seemed lost, but the site Dillinger News gave voice to the former king of the paparazzi, currently unable to speak. And he publishes an interview in which “Corona reveals what he discovered in his investigation into the rottenness in the world of Italian football… it’s not just the Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli who bets on the matches: ‘Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo also do it’ he shoots . These are the players who would be involved in what is announced as the new Calciopoli: ‘An informant revealed to me that Zaniolo was betting on Roma’s match in the Italian Cup even when he was on the bench. The names were given to me by reliable sources which I will reveal as soon as possible.’

And it is Corona himself who reveals this new step in his investigation into betting in the world of football. ‘I decided to move into the back world of football to reveal the many distortions that hide there. Not just betting, but there is much more. We will soon talk, for example, about gay footballers and why none of them have ever revealed publicly that they are gay. What’s stopping it? What makes them hide?’ And he continues: ‘As I said,’ explains Corona further, ‘This information comes to me from a person well-connected in the world of football and is part of a dossier that has been collected over time. On October 11, 2023, I anticipated it during the live broadcast of the tvplay twich channel. it, that I would reveal the names of other footballers who, like Fagioli, are affected by gambling addiction. An evil, which I can assure you, affects many more athletes than has been said to date.”

“At 6pm – concludes Corona – I will release the evidence and documents with audio and names, which will certify the correctness of what was stated. But in the next few weeks we will see some really good things.”

Sandro Tonali currently plays for Newcastle in the Premiere League while Zaniolo is at Aston Villa also in England.

