How did you feel about the content of this article?

Former French president may ask to serve his sentence under house arrest with the use of an electronic anklet, but his defense has already said that he will appeal to the Supreme Court | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A Paris appeals court confirmed on Wednesday (17) a conviction for corruption and influence peddling against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012).

He had been sentenced in 2021 to three years in prison for trying to bribe a magistrate in 2014 in exchange for information about a court case. Two years of the sentence were suspended and will not have to be served if the former president does not commit new crimes in the next five years.

Sarkozy may ask to serve his sentence under house arrest with the use of an electronic ankle bracelet, the standard method for sentences of two years in prison or less, but his defense has already indicated that he will appeal to the French Supreme Court.

He was also sentenced to one year in prison in September 2021 for irregular financing of the campaign for the 2012 presidential elections. The former president also appealed against this sentence, which will be judged in second instance in November.

Sarkozy also faces a third legal front, since the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office asked him last week to testify to clarify the alleged funding of his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from the Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi.