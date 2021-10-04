Federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), informed that, along with other opposition leaders in the Chamber of Deputies, he will call the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to investigate Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and the Bank’s president Central, Roberto Campos Neto.

The two kept companies in tax havens after having joined the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, in early 2019, as published on Sunday by the project Pandora Papers, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Freixo stated, in a publication on his social networks, that “Brazilian legislation prohibits members of the top government from maintaining this type of business”.

In response to the publication by the consortium of news outlets, the Ministry of Economy’s advisor clarifies that all of his private actions prior to taking office were duly declared to the Federal Revenue and the Public Ethics Commission.

The advisor to the BC president said that he does not participate in the management or make any investment with resources from these companies.

