Freedom of speech | Nordic editors-in-chief warn at Hbl that the Viestikoekeskus story can silence the discussion about security

The editors-in-chief of Dagens Nyheter and Politiken assessed in Hufvudstadsbladet that due to the Viestikoekeskus trial, national security in Finland may become a “no-go zone”, which the media does not dare to report on.

To the message center the related trial arouses concern among the journalists of other Nordic countries.

In an interview with Hufvudstadbladet editor-in-chief of the Swedish Dagens Nyheter Peter Wolodarski says that he is worried about the authorities’ sensitivity and the desire to push the case against journalists so hard.

Wolodarski fears that due to the trial, national security will become a “no-go-zone” in Finland, where the media does not dare to go.

For three journalists of Helsingin Sanomat suspended prison sentences are called for about the disclosure of a security secret, published in December 2017, about the Viestikoekeskus. In addition, they are accused of trying to reveal secrets in the sequels.

Journalists have denied the charges and said the information was available from public sources. The Helsinki District Court’s decision in the case is expected at the end of January.

Wolodarski does not see that HS’s case has seriously endangered Finland’s security. In his opinion, transparency may even have helped the authorities to be more precise in their methods of operation.

According to him, the “same type” overreaction of the authorities happened in Sweden five decades ago, when journalists Jan Guillou and Peter Bratt was sentenced to prison for revelations about the Swedish intelligence service.

According to the revelations, the Swedish security service registered the opinions of its own citizens and cooperated with the American intelligence service, the CIA. In addition, it had spies abroad.

Sweden should be ashamed of condemning Guillou and Bratti, says Wolodarski.

Editor-in-chief of the Danish newspaper Politiken Christian Jensen doesn’t want to comment on the Viestikoekeskus case because he doesn’t know the details. However, he warns of a situation where journalists are tried to be silenced in the courts.