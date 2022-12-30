Fifa is finalizing details of the sanction to Turkish famous chef Salt Baewho appeared unexpectedly after the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to become

photos with various players and even holding the trophy.

As soon as the images of Bae’s alleged meddling became known, Fifa announced that it would conduct an investigation. Now, a few days after the Argentine title, the Brazilian press anticipates the punishment the chef would receive.

The sanction to Salt Bae

Nusret Gökce, better known as Salt Bae, founded the Nusr-Et restaurant chain.

After Argentina’s victory against France, Bae took some photos on the pitch with Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and other world champions.

In some images he appears holding and kissing the trophy, despite the fact that only world champions, FIFA officials and heads of state are authorized to touch the cup.

In others, he is seen trying to grab Messi by the arm — who has an irritated face — or bite off a player’s medal.

“After having examined the matter, Fifa is looking into how individuals were able to gain unauthorized access to the pitch, following the closing ceremony, at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. Appropriate measures will be taken internally.”a spokesman told the BBC a week ago.

Now, according to ‘LANCE’, the punishment that Bae will receive will be the ban to enter all stadiums of the next World Cupthat of 2026, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Salt Bae, 39, has restaurants in Beverly Hills, London and Qatar, among other places. She is often photographed with stars. Some of his videos, in which he appears cutting and seasoning meat, have been widely published on the internet.

SPORTS

