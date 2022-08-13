Freedom of speech | Iranian newspapers praise Salman Rushdie’s stabber

In an ultra-conservative Iranian newspaper, the attacker is described as responsible and brave.

In most of them Iranian newspapers praise the attacker who stabbed the writer Salman Rushdie on Friday night.

Iran’s religious leadership issued a death warrant for Rushdie in 1989 after his publication Satanic verses -work in the previous year. In 1998, the president of Iran assured Britain that Iran was not going to follow the order.

Rushdie was attacked at a lecture in New York state in the United States. The motive of the arrested stabber in the situation is unknown.

The greater part from the Iranian media has praised the attacker. The ultra-conservative newspaper Kayhan called him brave and responsible, reports the AFP news agency.

“Let us kiss the hands of him who cut the neck of our enemy,” the newspaper wrote, according to AFP.

The magazine’s director is appointed by Iran’s spiritual leader, the Ayatollah Ali KhameneiAFP reports.

Only the most progressive Iranian newspapers have not supported the strike.

Iranian authorities have not made any official comments on the attack.

Other in Britain, the United States and France, Rushdie’s stabbing has been condemned as an attack on freedom of speech.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Home Secretary Priti Patel express their sympathy to the British writer Rushdie’s family and defend freedom of speech.

“I am shocked that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right that we must never stop defending,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Patel also says on Twitter that he is shocked by the “unprovoked and senseless” attack.

“Freedom of speech is a value we cherish, and attempts to undermine it should not be tolerated,” says Patel.

of the United States assistant to the president, national security adviser Jake Sullivan described the attack as horrific.

“We are all praying for his speedy recovery. We are grateful for the prompt action of the good citizens and first aid personnel who helped him.”

President of France Emmanuel Macron says France supports Rushdie.

“He has just been the victim of a brutal attack carried out by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is ours, it is universal,” Macron said on Twitter.