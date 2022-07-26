Although the world rankings register a domination of Red Bull (+82) and Max Verstappen (+63) with ten races to go, Formula 1 faces every weekend without knowing who among the Anglo-Austrians and Ferrari has the best car. As is well known, the Maranello team has paid for reliability problems, sometimes imperfect strategies and driver errors and is failing to maximize a truly top-level package, as perhaps never happened to it in the last three decades. To get an idea of ​​the speed of the F1-75 you can read the pole position data (8 out of 12, equal to 66% of the total), which however in only 3 occasions resulted in a success in the race. But it is undeniable that we are witnessing a spectacular season, full of comparisons on the track and twists and probably just as many in the second part of the world championship.

Ralf Schumacherformer German driver of Jordan, Williams and Toyota and current commentator for Sky Germanyhe commented: “The road to Verstappen’s success in defending the title is not only clear, it has been paved for him by Ferrari. We are witnessing a chain of errors that shows no sign of stopping. The drivers are also making mistakes, once and for all and in this case I think Leclerc threw a clear victory. And in general, Ferrari was Red Bull’s best ally “. The brother of art then concluded: “The new regulations brought exactly what was needed, which was a change and a more exciting sport in general. Mercedes is not happy and it is clear, but other teams have come forward ”.