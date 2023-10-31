A few days ago it was announced that the public transportation in Miami-Dade It would be free to use until the end of 2023. However, this would imply a million-dollar loss for the county, money that was not budgeted, which is why the mayor has announced measures in this regard.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works Miami-Dade had announced that the rates of public transport They would be suspended from November 13 until the end of 2023. This would include bus service and the Metrorail system. But apparently the county is not willing to assume the losses that this would cause.

Miami-Dade transit director suspended for advertising free transportation



It is worth remembering that the transport service in the county it costs US$2.25 per trip and, as announced a few days ago, this fee would be eliminated for about six weeks as new routes are being launched as part of the program BetterBus.

However, Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said that this measure would imply a loss for the county of around US$1,500,000 a week, that is, a total of US$9,000,000, a cost that was not approved by budget administrators. .

Given this fact, the two-week suspension of Eulois Cleckley, the county’s transit director, was announced because, although according to a statement from the mayor, he is in favor of a community-centered approach to using the transit system. public transport for free during the Christmas season, adequate processes were not followed in the implementation of said plan.

Levine-Cava added that the Department of Transportation and Public Works had announced the free fares without their knowledge or approval and before the Office of Management and Budget gave its guidance on the fiscal impact, so they will evaluate the decision.

According to what was announced by the mayor’s office, the suspension of the manager will not affect the launch of new bus routes. buses in November, the largest transportation reorganization in the history of Miami-Dade which for now will have to be supervised by the director of operations.

It should be said that the Better Bus program is designed to increase the number of passengers in the bus system. buses and reduce waiting times, in addition to increasing the number of units that provide the service on the busiest routes. The intention is that more people can leave their cars at home and thus reduce vehicular traffic and at the same time allow more residents to access jobs and arrive by public transportation in 45 minutes or less.