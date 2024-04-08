In the city of Dallas, located in the north of the southern state of Texas, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) organization will deliver free groceries from April 9 to 13 to the citizens who meet certain requirements. Other organizations will provide the same service in different locations in the region.

Like every month, NTFB will offer mobile pantries in churches in North Texas, with deliveries on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, without the need to register in advance to access the benefit, as reproduced DallasNews. The organization warned, however, that In order to pick up the food it is necessary to arrive by vehicleand the Delivery will be made in order of arrival until inventory is exhausted.

In this sense, the representatives of the organization They will ask the name of the person interested in obtaining the food and the number of people of which your family is made up to know the size that corresponds to you, although you will not have to show proof.

The organization makes deliveries on a first-come, first-served basis and does not require any prior registration to request food. Photo:North Texas Food Bank Share

In this way, deliveries They will be held per weekday in different locationsmentioned in the next list:

Wednesday, April 10: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 921 W Illinois Avenue, Dallas (9 AM to 11 AM) and Lawrence and Marder Church of Christ, 2600 Lawrence Street, Dallas (10 AM to 12 PM)

Thursday, April 11: Wylie Church of Christ, 901 S Ballard Ave., Wylie (9 AM to 11 AM)

Friday, April 12: Greater El Bethel – COGIC, 517 Helen Street, Garland (9 AM to 11 AM)

Saturday, April 13: Mt Zion Church of Sandbranch, 129 Burns Drive, Seagoville (9 AM to 11 AM) and Owenwood Farm and Neighbor Space, 1451 John West Road, Dallas (9 AM to 11 AM)

Other organizations that will provide free pantries in Texas

In addition to the actions that NTFB will carry out, Catholic Charities will deliver mobile pantries in different regions of the stateintended primarily for those families who receive government benefits such as SNAP, TANF, SSI, NSLP, Medicare or Medicaid, although you do not need to present proof.

This organization will provide the service according to the day of the week, and will begin next Tuesday, April 9 in Dallas at Northway Christian Church, at 11 AM, and will continue the same day at 12:30 PM in Plano, at KEF International Church. At the same time, Catholic Charities will be at David Daniels Elementary, in Grand Prairie, and in Dallas, at the New Birth Baptist Church.

Then the following Wednesday, they will be at Sam Rayburn Memorial VA in Bonham starting at 9 AM, as well as St. Francis – Whitesboro and La Mision – Ennis. A little later, at 12:30 PM, they will have mobile pantries at St. Mary's – Sherman, Dallas (Feed the Streetz/Roosevelt Highschool) and St. Ann – Coppell.

On Thursday, April 11, they will continue in Dallas starting at 9 AM at Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, as well as at Sacred Heart – Rowlett. Starting at 12:30 PM, the organization will be present at St. Michael the Archangel – McKinney and again in Dallas, in the DFW CIA/Vickery Baptist Church area.

Finally, On Saturday, April 13, Catholic Charities will begin its food delivery at Christ Embassy Collin (Wylie) at 9 AM, and at the same time they will be in Dallas at Holy Cross, Heartline Ministries, and in the Richardson area, at St. Joseph Church. At 12:30 PM, they will travel to St. Francis – Frisco, Healing Hands Community Church, in Dallas and Holy Family, in Van Alstyne.