I think if we talk about music and video applications, we can say that Youtube and Spotify They take the gold medal, as both have millions of active viewers every day, and that makes you think that they should join together in some way as a collaboration, something that will be impossible. However, recently a free application has emerged that has managed to bring together the best of both worlds.

Spotube It is an open source application that uses the public APIs of YouTube and Spotify to offer a unique experience. It allows access to the entire music library, but plays the songs directly from the video platform, working in the background to offer a fluid experience.

These are its advantages for the user:

– Free and without ads: It does not require a subscription and has no ads.

– Available on multiple platforms: It is available for Windows, Mac and Linux on PC, and for Android on smartphones.

Here are the steps to download and install:

– Download and installation:

– For PC: Download it from the official site.

– For Android: Available on the PlayStore.

– Initial setup:

– Select the playback source: By default, playback is from YouTube.

– Log in to Spotify: Sync playlists, favorite songs, and personalized recommendations.

– Recommended settings:

– Turn on “Skip non-music segments” and “Normalize audio” in settings to improve your listening experience.

It is designed to be similar to Spotifywith minimalist touches to be minimalist and easy to use. It also has small delays when starting a song, as the app searches for it in Youtube and prepare the audio. Some may sound like their music video versions rather than the studio recording. Meanwhile, many options are offered, such as dark and light themes, displaying lyrics, shuffle mode, and unlimited skips, overcoming the limitations of the free version that makes the user wait for hours.

Spotube is a different option for those looking for an uninterrupted and cost-free music experience. Its combination of features Spotify and Youtubecoupled with the absence of ads, makes it an attractive option for music lovers.

Via: Spotube

Author’s note: It sounds like it would be worth using on occasion, but the downside is that it’s not available on iOS. However, on computers, the option still exists.