Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

The Al Ittihad Festival, which was organized by the Liwa Sports Club in Al Dhafra, in the Tereb Hill area, witnessed a huge success with the sporting events, which were held through the festival over two days, and included a free car show and sand parade on the hills of Mereb dunes, in celebration of the 51st Federation Day of the UAE.

The free show competitions for cars on the show circuit in Mereeb recorded a strong participation in the different categories of the race, and were divided into three categories. Through the “N” category, Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi achieved the most beautiful and best integrated show, in terms of the different and elaborate movements on the Mereb circuit, followed by Marwan Saif Al-Hamli and Fares Muhammad Al-Darmaki, and in the “S” category, the first place went to Ahmed Al-Kalbani, followed by Muhammad Jumaa Al-Dheeb and Muhammad Al-Dahmani, and in the “T” category, the first place went to Muhammad Ahmed Al-Awadi, followed by Muhammad Al-Dheeb and Ahmed Nasser Al-Hasani.

The competition was characterized by a large turnout of participants and show-lovers on the circuit, as the number reached approximately one hundred cars, in the three categories, and the competitors achieved, through the free car show station, several movements required of the participant, most notably the keel, the knot, and turning around in a full rotation, with backwards skills. Complex and distinct adventurers have created it.

Through the sand show on Mereb Hill, the participants presented a strong show in all the different categories, as it achieved the best show in the eight-cylinder category, Muhammad Al Shamsi, followed by Butti Al Ketbi and Ahmed Suleiman, and in the six-cylinder category, Hamad bin Musa came in the lead, followed by Fahd Ibrahim and Hussein Al Shaghab. In the Hilux category, the podium was purely Saudi, in favor of Moaz Al-Nafisa in the first place, followed by Ahmed Al-Sunaidi and Khalif Abdul Rahman.

All categories were distinguished by awesome performances that elicited applause and crowd interaction throughout the second day of competitions on the sands of Merheb.

The Union Festival came to be a rehearsal and presentation also that precedes the largest event and competitions of the Liwa International Festival, which will start in the middle of this month, and on the sixteenth of December in particular, to continue until the thirty-first of the month, in one of the strongest sports festivals that are directed towards enthusiasts and lovers of cars and challenging sports. .

The Liwa Sports Club, through the Al Ittihad Festival, achieved unparalleled integration through the electronic services it provided, through the club’s application to the festival goers, in addition to providing logistical services in the Tel Mereb area that provided everything that meets the desire of the audience who enjoyed a distinguished weekend in the heart of the desert, where All services and preparations are available in the Mereb area, whether from the camping areas in the mainland or the integrated supermarket, as well as the overnight areas and the reservation of ready-made camps, in addition to the restaurants located in the Mereb area.

For his part, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Liwa Sports Club, valued the great success that accompanied the Al Ittihad Festival in this version, the championships and sports activities presented by the club’s cadres in the car show, and in the sand show, and he said: We wanted through the Al Ittihad Festival to participate in the celebration Especially in the celebrations that pervaded the country and the various activities that we witnessed over the past days, and the results came as they were desired through the large gathering and the large audience that was present in the horror of the days during which the festival was held.

Abdullah Al Qubaisi noted the important role played by the club in the Al Dhafra region in organizing sports tournaments and festivals aimed at car enthusiasts and show enthusiasts, in order to provide the desired pleasure to the residents of the region as well as to adventurers through these sports.

He referred to the large youth gathering that accompanied the event, in order to announce strongly the success of the festival, which has become a constant sign for the region and for Merheb every season through the Union Day.

Abdullah Al-Qubaisi thanked all the parties that participated in the club’s success in holding the Al-Ittihad Festival, stressing that excellence is always an ally of cooperation and partnership in all the various festivals and events that the club offers.