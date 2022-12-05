Villagrán, Guanajuato.- Elements of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) They secured a warehouse owned by the Municipality of Villagrán in which allegedly stolen fuel was stored.

The Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) through the Commands of the XII Military Region and the sixteenth Military Zone, reported that within the framework of the Protection Plan for the Pemex Strategic Pipeline Network A property used for the protection of stolen hydrocarbons was located in the municipality of villagran.

fifth staff Armored Reconnaissance Regiment, when carrying out a security tour in the downtown area of ​​the municipality of villagranthey detected a property registered as property of the Municipalitywhere indications of being used to store illegally extracted hydrocarbons were found.

Due to the foregoing, and with strict adherence to the legal framework, the General Prosecutor of the Republic carry out legal inquiries, to implement a technical investigation order.

When intervening the place was located and secured the next:

A type tractor Torton with a steel container that contained stolen hydrocarbon at 90% of its capacity, which is 40,000 liters, and a tract truck type Tortonwith a steel container that was empty.

Everything insured, both the tractor-trailers, the containers and the property wereThese are available to the Federal Public Ministry.