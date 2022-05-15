With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free app and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends May 19th

Description: This free app is called Qamp and is a powerful music player and mp3 player for Android. The equalizer allows you to get the best sound effect levels from your music or voice from your phone. Apply EQ presets based on your music or quickly create your own custom preset with the 10-band EQ.

EZ Notes– € 2.99 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: EZ Notes is the simplest note organizer to use, it’s packed with features. With this app you can record voice notes that are transcribed in one step. Among the various features we find:

Notes with clean interface

Swipe to delete notes or archive them

Voice notes, to-do, S-pen and notepad

Folders and quick search

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – 7 € 99 free

Download: 500,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends May 16th

Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:

Currency converter with latest exchange rates

Unit converter

Metric conversion

Metric conversion table

48 categories of units

More than 12,800 unit conversions

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends May 21st

Description: An icon pack for Nova, Evie and other launchers. Here are some of the main features:

More than 5000 icons

More than 16 HD wallpapers

HD 192 x 192 pixel icon resolution

Possibility to request icons

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends May 19th

Description: This free app is an icon pack with round, minimalist and colorful icons that will definitely enhance the graphics of your Home screen. Features:

Full HD 192 x 192px

1,350+ icons

Compatible with Multi Launcher

No advertising

Monthly updates

Help and FAQ section

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Mental Hospital II – € 0.59 free

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends May 20th

Description: Mental Hospital III is a first person survival horror with amazing graphics and a truly terrifying atmosphere. The story begins in a rather ordinary way, the protagonist receives an offer, he has to record a video in which the special forces break into a psychiatric hospital where secret experiments are carried out.

Bricks Breaker Pro– € 4.19 free

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Promotion duration: ends March 24th

Description: Just focus on breaking the bricks. Find the best position to damage the bricks and break them. Endless gameplay, shared scores with players from all over the world, shoot the balls with a swipe and break the bricks, if they reach the base, it’s game over.

