Free app and apps on offer on PlayStore
Mp3 player – Music player – Qamp –
€ 0.99 free
Download: 100.000+
Average reviews: 4.2
Promotion duration: ends May 19th
Description: This free app is called Qamp and is a powerful music player and mp3 player for Android. The equalizer allows you to get the best sound effect levels from your music or voice from your phone. Apply EQ presets based on your music or quickly create your own custom preset with the 10-band EQ.
EZ Notes–
€ 2.99 free
Download: 100.000+
Average reviews: 3.9
Promotion duration: ends at midnight
Description: EZ Notes is the simplest note organizer to use, it’s packed with features. With this app you can record voice notes that are transcribed in one step. Among the various features we find:
- Notes with clean interface
- Swipe to delete notes or archive them
- Voice notes, to-do, S-pen and notepad
- Folders and quick search
Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – 7
€ 99 free
Download: 500,000+
Average reviews: 4.5
Promotion duration: ends May 16th
Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:
- Currency converter with latest exchange rates
- Unit converter
- Metric conversion
- Metric conversion table
- 48 categories of units
- More than 12,800 unit conversions
Icon-pack and customization
Lines Square – Neon icon Pack –
€ 1.49 free
Download: 10.000+
Average reviews: 4.2
Promotion duration: ends May 21st
Description: An icon pack for Nova, Evie and other launchers. Here are some of the main features:
- More than 5000 icons
- More than 16 HD wallpapers
- HD 192 x 192 pixel icon resolution
- Possibility to request icons
Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack–
€ 0.79 free
Download: 100,000+
Average reviews: 4.2
Promotion duration: ends May 19th
Description: This free app is an icon pack with round, minimalist and colorful icons that will definitely enhance the graphics of your Home screen. Features:
- Full HD 192 x 192px
- 1,350+ icons
- Compatible with Multi Launcher
- No advertising
- Monthly updates
- Help and FAQ section
Free games and games on offer on PlayStore
Mental Hospital II –
€ 0.59 free
Download: 10.000+
Average reviews: 4
Promotion duration: ends May 20th
Description: Mental Hospital III is a first person survival horror with amazing graphics and a truly terrifying atmosphere. The story begins in a rather ordinary way, the protagonist receives an offer, he has to record a video in which the special forces break into a psychiatric hospital where secret experiments are carried out.
Bricks Breaker Pro–
€ 4.19 free
Download: 100,000+
Average reviews: 4.4
Promotion duration: ends March 24th
Description: Just focus on breaking the bricks. Find the best position to damage the bricks and break them. Endless gameplay, shared scores with players from all over the world, shoot the balls with a swipe and break the bricks, if they reach the base, it’s game over.
