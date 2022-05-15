There’s no two without three. Enea Bastianini after the triumphs of Lusail and Austin he won the third victory of his magical season by imposing himself in the French GP, on the historic Le Mans track. The Italian reassembled his compatriot Pecco Bagnaia and then led him to error, thus making a highway open towards the 25 points of the day. In second place was the Ducati of the official team of Jack Millerwhile third was the usual Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò, very good at resisting in the duel with Fabio Quartararo. These are the statements of the top three finishers to the official MotoGP microphones.

Enea Bastianini (1st, Ducati Gresini): “I am really happy with this victory. It is quite unexpected for me. The weekend was complicated, with some crashes that are unusual for me, because I’m usually constant. Instead, the pace was very good and was up to the level of those in front of me. In the end, when I saw Pecco very close, I realized that I had to keep up with him. Then I tried to overtake him at Turn 2, to make him a little nervous. In the end he went long and I won the race. It’s also important for my team, they worked hard to give me the best bike“.

Jack Miller (2nd, Ducati): “I am happy to be back on the podium after being in battle in the last two races but with nothing left in hand. We had a great race up front. Pecco passed me immediately, he had a better speed than mine. I had a good pace but I couldn’t push as much as he did. With the medium tires I couldn’t read the grip well, while with the other tires I understood the situation of the tire better. Pecco managed to pull me away but then he had a couple of hesitations and I saw behind Bastianini who was approaching. He tried the attack and I had nothing to answer. Then he and Pecco started fighting and I started doing good times again. But Bastianini was driving on another level today, it must be recognized. I saw that they were approaching from behind, but this time I kept the situation under control. It is fantastic in front of this beautiful French audience. I wanted to thank them in some way after the checkered flag “.

Aleix Espargarò (3rd, Aprilia): “I am very tired, it was the most tiring and difficult race of the season so far. The front was closing everywhere, I also had the risk of a couple of high-sides. It was difficult because Quartararo was very fast, there were many crashes in front and I myself risked slipping two or three times every time I got close to Jack. At that point I decided to stay behind for half a second. I knew I had Quartararo behind, but it was difficult for him to pass because I was braking very well. It was just a matter of not making mistakes. I did and this is the reward“.