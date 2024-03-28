There is a very clear objective in the coaching staff, the players, managers and fans in the Deportivo Cali this yearsave yourself from descent, which breathes on your neck. To do this, they want to hit the table with the arrival of Fredy Montero.

The 'sugar bowl' is in box 18 of the relegation table with an average of 1.08. For this reason, it is extremely urgent to react in the Betplay League and win the remaining six games.

Cali vs. River of Paraguay. Photo:AFP / LUIS ROBAYO Share

To achieve the goal of escaping what would be a catastrophe, the Deportivo Cali is very close to adding the experienced forward as a new player Fredy Montero, who is already in the city to finalize the details of his signing.

The 36-year-old footballer was seen this Wednesday night at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airportwhere he decided to address the media present, confirming his imminent arrival.

“Happy, happy to be here. Speechless. This is my home, here I grew up as a player, it was the club that opened the doors for me, made me a professional player and it is an immense joy to be here. We must try to help in this difficult phase that the team is having,” said Montero upon his arrival in Colombia.

Fredy Montero, Colombian striker. Photo:AFP Share

He former millionaireswhich was formed in Deportivo Cali, You must submit the pertinent medical examinations before carrying out the respective contract signing. Huntsman and the Cali club will carry out all the paperwork in the next few days, if you pass the exams, and you can be registered in the window that opens in the Betplay League from April 1 to 5 for free players.

“I am very happy, willing to work, to give everything and together we are going to move the team forward,” said the player born in Campo de la Cruz.

For Montero it will be his second experience at Deportivo Cali after his time in 2008, just before his jump to soccer in the United States. Freddy lands in the 'sugar' box as a free agent after ending his contract with the Seattle Sounders of the MLS.

“Let's wait to see how Freddy arrives, until all that crystallizes with his arrival. If everything turns out as one thinks, Freddy would be a very important man for this auction,” DT (E) Hernando 'Chocho' Patiño said a few days ago, when asked about the forward's arrival.

For its part, Diego Quinteromember of the team's Executive Committee, said in an interview with Antenna 2: “Very pleased, as an Executive Committee, to be able to have Freddy Montero. “A youth player who arrives after so many years, after having had success in the leagues where he played and we hope he will be an important contribution that will add, positively, pass his medical exams to subsequently sign his contract with Deportivo Cali,”

