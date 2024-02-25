XALISCO, NAYARIT.- The Frayles de Guasave led by coach Lucas Zurita, closed their participation in the Huichol Salsa Cup with a flourish, defeating 102-98 to Venados Basketball from Mazatlán, thus finishing in third place in the tournament.

The duel

The team in the cassock took over the Mesón de los Deportes duel in the first 10 minutes of the match, and backed by seven long-distance shots, managed to come out ahead with a comfortable score of 33-13.

Michael Henry appeared in that period by adding 11 points, while Dante Powers and Zach Scott contributed two baskets of three points each. While Xavier White showed off for the Portenos with seven “lines”.

For the second period, both quintets came out with everything and the Mazatlans came out with their arms raised with a score of 26-25, but despite them they went to halftime with partial success of 58-39.

Zach Scott scored six points for the Guasavense and for Venados he excelled on the court. Xavier White contributed eight points.

Actions of Venados Baskettball of Mazatlán and Frayles of Guasave. Courtesy.

The definition

In the penultimate period Venados maintained their dominance in the paint with a score of 28-19. JD Miller had a seven-point span for Frayles and Xavier White once again shined in the game with another seven.

The Venados Basketball took the last minutes of the match with a score of 31-25, but despite this they could not take the victory as it ended 102-98 in favor of the Carmelite team.

Noel Leyva Ibarra, from Frayles, receives the third place recognition.