GUAYMAS SONORA.- Frayles de Guasave reached four defeats in a row, falling in a tight duel that ended 95-92 in favor of Ostioneros de Guaymas, in what was the start of the fifth series of the 2024 season of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

With this result, the red lights remain in the whole of Sinaloa, since they left their record at 1-8 in wins and losses, tied in the basement with Caballeros de Culiacánwhile those from the port put their record at 3-6.

The chronic

Coach Lucas Zurita, in his desire to get out of the losing streak, sent the quintet made up of David Sloan, Brent Jackson, Michael Henry, Torren Jones and JD Miller to the court.

Just as Ben Sanders, from Ostioneros, trying to take advantage of his home field, made some moves to start with Tra-Deon Hollins, Jahvon Henry-Blair, Markel Crawford, Cullen Russo and Everett Winchester.

Frayles wasted some clear opportunities in the first quarter and ended up falling 22-13.

During that period, the Sonorans included Marvin Cairo, who came from the bench, and Everett Winchester, who added five points each, while David Sloan stood up for Guasave.

For the second period, despite 10 points from David Sloan, Frayles now stumbled with a score of 27-23 and with that went to halftime with a partial defeat of 49-36.

Here, Michael Henry also stood out for the cassock ensemble, adding six “lines”. Javhon Henry-Blair contributed 13 points for Guaymas.

Already in the penultimate quarter, the visitor took advantage of some of the rival's carelessness and with 12 points from Brent Jackson, they came out ahead with a score of 32-26. Once again Javhon Henry-Blair stood out for Ostioneros by scoring six points.

Frayles took the last period with a score of 24-20, a score that was not enough to triumph in that match, since they fell to the tune of 95-92.

The figures

David Sloan scored 29 points for the Frayles, and Torren Jones helped him with 17 more, while Michael Henry and Brent Jackson scored 16 each.

Javhon Henry-Blair stood out for the winners with 28 “lines”.