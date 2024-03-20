Fairy Tail over the years a large group of enthusiasts has built up, including cosplayers who often offer us more or less faithful representations of the characters from the manga and anime created by Hiro Mashima. It is certainly one of the most popular Erza Scarletprotagonist of cosplay by Kau Toriumi.

Erza Scarlet, also known as Elsa Scarlett in the Italian version, is a central character in the Fairy Tail series and a member of Natsu's group. She is recognized as one of the world's most powerful fighters in the narrative, distinguished by her magical “Stock-Change” ability, which allows her to instantly change and use a vast arsenal of weapons and armor.