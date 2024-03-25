GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Caballeros de Culiacán made 33 points in the last quarter to come from behind and get rid of a disadvantage of eight points in that period and thus win 107-102 to Frayles de Guasave, to emerge with a division of honors in the sixth series of the 2024 season of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

It should be noted that with this result both teams left their record at 2-10 in wins and losses, and the nobility team left behind a streak of 10 losses in a row.

The duel

The Frayles led by Lucas Zurita had a promising start in the match, winning 30-19.

Torren Jones and David Sloan stood out here with eight and seven points, respectively, while Delano Spencer stood out for the Knights with eight points.

For the second period, the nobility team recovered ground and came out ahead with scores of 35-20 and thus went to halftime with a score of 54-50 in favor of the visitors.

David Sloan once again shined for the Guasavenses on the night, adding seven points, while AJ West scored nine points for the Culichis.

Those in the cassock reached the penultimate quarter with their batteries recharged and with 10 “lines” from David Sloan they came out victorious with a score of 32-20.

Nick Waddell and AJ West contributed six points apiece for the capitals.

In the last period Culiacán took advantage of some of Frayles' mistakes and triumphed 33-20 and in the process sealed the success 107-102.

The figures

For the Guasavenses, David Sloan and Torren Jones stood out on the court, with 27 points each, while AJ West stood out for the visitors with 25 points.

Movements

The Frayles removed Myron Molina from the roster and activated Felipe Hernández, who arrives on loan from Astros de Jalisco.