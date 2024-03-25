The film 'Dune: Part Two', with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, achieves an unexpected record, Well, he manages to overcome the billion dollars at the box office worldwide, it is reported in various news portals.

'Dune: Part Two', with Timothée Chalamet and Zendayawhich also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Anya Taylor-Joy and Austin Butler, is a global success after its world premiere last March.

Box Office Mojo publishes on its official website that Denis Villeneuve's franchise was able to achieve an important goal and becomes a lucrative product for the film production company Warner Bros.

'Dune', directed by Villeneuve and released in 2021, achieved $433 million at the global box office and it is now confirmed that 'Dune: Part Two' has reached $574 worldwide, therefore, the numbers above offer a total of 1007 million worldwide.

In this way, the franchise becomes a global success that has finally exceeded one billion.

'Dune: Part Two', a fascinating story

In 'Dune: Part Two', it tells about the rise of Paul Atreides as leader, who also delves into his abilities as a leader and prophet. This character and his family explore the world of Arrakis, as they fight to survive and forge alliances with the local tribes.

Paul faces his destiny as the Kwisatz Haderach and embarks on a fascinating journey of self-discovery and struggle for power.

