GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The general manager of Frayles de Guasave, Omar “Momar” Romero, announced that the Argentine coach living in this city, Marcelo Elusichwill be the one who directs the destinations of the ‘cassock’ box for the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit.

He also reported that Frayles will open the campaign on Friday, June 9, visiting Guaycuras de Las Paz and on the 16th will be the inauguration at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, receiving Piratas de Mazatlán.

It should be noted that the Argentine coach gave the last championship to the local quintet in the 2006 season, but in the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit.

“Tomorrow at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, starting at 7:00 p.m., the try out will be held for the Under-17 and Under-21 categories, in order to see the talent that is at home and in the coming days. the foreign and regional players who will defend the colors of Frayles will be announced”, commented Omar Romero.