Nfter the drone strikes in Moscow, Russia threatened Ukraine with retaliatory strikes. In addition to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, who accused Kiev of terror and announced a reaction, his close confidante Ramzan Kadyrov swore revenge: the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya in the North Caucasus called for the imposition of martial law in Russia in order to take tougher action against Ukraine. Ukraine, which has been repeatedly attacked by Russia, has denied direct responsibility for the attacks on Moscow.

“We will soon show in the zone of military special operations what revenge is in the full sense of the word,” Kadyrov wrote in his blog on the Telegram news channel. Once again he threatened Western Europe with Russian attacks, saying that Russia could knock on the doors of Germany or Poland, for example.

While Moscow has only recently been the scene of such drone attacks, regions close to the Ukraine border in particular have been reporting attacks with artillery and drones from the neighboring country for a long time. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkiv, reported renewed shelling of the region from the Ukrainian side on Tuesday evening. There is one dead and one injured.

In the Russian capital, air defense shot down several drones on Tuesday morning. According to the authorities, several houses were damaged and two people injured. Where the drones came from remained unclear. A drone attack over the Kremlin was repelled in early May. Kremlin chief Putin praised the work of the air defense, but also said that it needs to be tighter and better.







White House: Do not support attacks inside Russia

After the drone strikes on Moscow, the US government reiterated that it does not support attacks within Russia. “We have made clear statements not only publicly but also privately to the Ukrainians, but we do not want to engage in hypotheses,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre in Washington. Information is currently being collected to find out exactly what happened. At the same time, she made it clear: “We do not support attacks within Russia. Point.”

On the other hand, according to British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Ukraine has the right to attack targets on Russian territory for the purpose of self-defense. “Legitimate military targets outside its own borders are part of Ukraine’s right to self-defense,” Cleverly said at a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Tuesday. Cleverly declined to comment on the drones that fell on Moscow.

Selenskyj praises Chancellor Scholz’s determination

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) for his “determination” in supporting his country under attack from Russia. In a telephone call on Tuesday, he thanked Scholz for the air defense systems supplied by Germany, which had saved the lives of Ukrainians, Zelenskyj said in his evening video message. “And I would like to thank Olaf, Mr. Chancellor, for his personal determination, which in many ways is becoming the determinant of the whole of Europe.”