He doesn’t believe in mourning. Rodrigo Cuba He was captured last weekend accompanied by the model Gianella Rázuri, finalist for Miss Peru 2023. Magaly Medina’s cameras recorded the soccer player, who enjoys being single and prefers not to issue any words to the press. In this sense, the “magpies” went in search of the model to ask her about the images.

“What do you think of the images with Rodrigo Cuba? You were seen together.” asked the reporter. To which she replied: “We are only friends”. Later, he stated with signs that he does not plan to start an affair with the footballer.

