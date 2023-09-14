ANDWe were used to the national teams dominated by the Juventus block. The expression had become habitual, a commonplace. However, cycles come and go and today Luciano Spalletti’s new Italy rests on the Inter bloc. On Tuesday evening against Ukraine, four Inter players started – Bastoni, Dimarco, Barella and Frattesi – and another, Darmian, remained sitting on the bench, but Darmian is a reserve so to speak, he has the profile of “the other starter ”.