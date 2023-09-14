Stig Asmussenrecently known mostly as director of the Star Wars Jedi seriesbut previously also busy on God of War, decided to leave Respawn and EAwith change reportedly driven by a desire to find new opportunities.

There is no information on his yet new destination, nor on whether or not it is destined to remain within the gaming industry, although this is quite probable. “After careful consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue new adventures and we wish him the best,” an Electronic Arts spokesperson said.

“Some veteran Respawn leaders will be promoted to lead the team as it continues to work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”, we also learn, so the continuation of work on the game is assured, as are any additions and possible sequels to the series .