Stig Asmussenrecently known mostly as director of the Star Wars Jedi seriesbut previously also busy on God of War, decided to leave Respawn and EAwith change reportedly driven by a desire to find new opportunities.
There is no information on his yet new destination, nor on whether or not it is destined to remain within the gaming industry, although this is quite probable. “After careful consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue new adventures and we wish him the best,” an Electronic Arts spokesperson said.
“Some veteran Respawn leaders will be promoted to lead the team as it continues to work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”, we also learn, so the continuation of work on the game is assured, as are any additions and possible sequels to the series .
Work on Star Wars Jedi continues
Indeed, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues to get updates and support in a rather intense way: just in the last few days patch 7 was published which improved performance on PS5 and Xbox, adding DLSS on PC.
Furthermore, last month we learned that it will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One, as revealed by EA, still without a precise release date. This is obviously requiring additional work for Respawn to adapt a game that was thought to be dedicated exclusively to the current generation. Finally, a new game in the series appears to be in development at Respawn.
In the midst of all this, Asmussen has decided to leave the team and at this point we are waiting to know what his decision will be next job.
