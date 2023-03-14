brendan fraser and Ke Huy Quan they were the big winners of the Oscars 2023. Both gave emotional speeches and the Dolby Theater was filled with ovations to recognize their work in “The whale” and “Everything everywhere at the same time”, respectively. The great emotion that both felt for their triumphs was portrayed in moving photographs that, in case you don’t know, They serve as the glorious reunion 31 years after the Oscar-winning artists worked together.

Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser took home the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively. Photo: Twitter

The film that united Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan

To give you context, we have to go back to the 90s, specifically to 1992. At that time, Ke Huy Quan had already achieved notoriety with “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies”, while Brendan Fraser was still he was a rising star.

The movie in question is “Encino man”, in which Fraser brought to life the co-starring role Link, a troglodyte who is unfrozen after millennia and befriends two popular boys at school. While, huy quan he played Kim, a short-term student of Asian origin who, unfortunately, represented the marked clichés of the time around this population.

Despite the fact that the specialized critics had mixed comments and with an inclination to the negative, “Encino man” became a box office success, for which, eventually, it was positioned in a cult work, at least in the United States. In Latin America and Spain it was not well remembered by viewers.

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, 2 stories that moved Hollywood

“Dreams are something to be believed in” and “Thank you for throwing me a creative lifeline” were what Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser said, respectively, in part of their acceptance speeches. Certainly both set up cases to watch with respect and admiration.

huy quan He came to the United States as a refugee, he happened to have the opportunity to develop a career in the cinema, but then he did not have major roles, so he went behind the scenes as a talent coach. Now, several decades after he made his name, he finally wins the Oscar for best supporting actor in one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

For his part, Fraser hasn’t had things easy either. Although his trajectory had greater opportunities to achieve popularity, such as the saga “The Mummy”, “George of the Jungle” and more; a dramatic episode in his life forced him to move away from Hollywood: he suffered sexual harassment. This experience led him to plunge into a deep depression, but now he is reborn from the ashes of disappointment and oblivion with the best actor statuette for “The Whale.”