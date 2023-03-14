Ice hockey | Kärppien’s Julius Junttila scored a hat trick

Kärpät and Ässät opened the Liiga playoffs with home wins.

Oulu Kärpät and Porin Ässät started the hockey league playoffs victoriously. Kärpät beat KooKoo at home with a score of 4–2, and Ässät defeated TPS 2–1 at home.

The next place for the second round of the playoffs is hot with two wins, so the series will be interrupted already on Tuesday. The decisive third matches will be played on Thursday if necessary.

Flies spoiled the home crowd with a great start to the match, when Julius Junttila and Joonas Kemppainen completed two goals in just over three minutes.

Junttila got free to KooKoo’s goal Tuukka Tieksolan thanks to the clever input. Kemppainen directed Kärppie’s 2–0 hit Ville Koivunen from the shot.

KooKoo started to turn the game around in the second set. Heikki Liedes scored a narrow goal at the beginning of the set with an advantage, and Linus Andersson brought the visitors to level at the beginning of the third period.

In the last minutes of the third period, Junttila first took Kärpät to a 3–2 lead and completed the final score to 4–2 two seconds before the end of the game.

TPS:nja The fierce struggle of the Aces was a constant struggle from start to finish.

The captain of the Pori people Jesse Joensuu scored the visitors’ 1–0 goal with a precise top corner shot from behind the jam at the beginning of the second period, and Roni Sevänen scored a 2–0 goal into TPS’s empty goal 40 seconds before the end of the game.

Valtteri Pulli managed to score TPS’s tying goal with only 12 seconds left in the game.

Aces goalkeeper Niklas Rubin and TPS Lassi Lehtinen made excellent saves in the match.