DThe opposition in the Hessian state parliament is once again demanding an end to the Russian business of the airport group Fraport, a third of which is owned by the state of Hesse. According to publications by NDR, WDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, satellite images are said to show that Russian military aircraft took off from Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg – in which Fraport holds a quarter. It is said to be machines that are on American sanctions lists and attributed to the Wagner mercenary group. It is also said that, as evidenced by satellite images, bombers capable of dropping cruise missiles were also launched.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

The Hessian Finance Minister Michael Boddenberg (CDU) is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG. When asked, his company pointed out that Fraport’s business in Russia had been dormant since the beginning of the war. The company derives no benefit or profit from it. One is in exchange with the Foreign Office. “There is therefore no reliable evidence of military use in the murderous war against Ukraine,” said Minister Boddenberg of the FAZ

Minister: Leave no assets to Russia

The Ministry of Finance says that it has not been proven whether the flights will also be used in the Ukraine war. Irrespective of this, the complete exit of Fraport is not legally possible. According to Boddenberg, the early termination of the existing contracts required, among other things, the approval of Russian government agencies and the Russian President. “Regardless of that, we shouldn’t also hand over any assets to this war criminal,” said Boddenberg. “It’s important to me that we do what we can: Fraport hasn’t done business with Russia since the beginning of the war.”

Boddenberg told the budget committee in May last year that Fraport could only withdraw from the Russian business under certain conditions. According to the minister at the time, there had to be a “legally manageable event” for this to happen, for example that Saint Petersburg Airport was “directly involved in acts of war”.

In a special meeting of the budget committee, which the FDP requested on Thursday, Boddenberg is to explain whether and when the state of Hesse became aware of the military flights. From the point of view of the FDP financial politician Marion Schardt-Sauer, it is “reliable evidence” that is now available. Referring to the media publication, the SPD’s financial policy spokesman, Marius Weiß, questioned the FAZ that Boddenberg had informed parliament “correctly and truthfully” in the past. Schardt-Sauer said: “The state government can no longer hide behind the fact that there is no evidence of military use.” She also asked: “When will the state government finally pull the emergency brake and present an exit strategy?”







The City of Frankfurt holds around 20 percent of Fraport; Mayor Mike Josef (SPD), who has recently been a member of the supervisory board, did not want to comment when asked.