The prosecutor demanded 20 years in prison for Navalny in the case of an extremist community

The prosecutor demanded to sentence Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him is included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist, as well as undesirable organization and banned in Russia) to 20 years in prison in the case of creating an extremist community. Writes about it TASS with reference to lawyer Olga Mikhailova.

The state prosecutor demanded that Navalny be found guilty under Part 3 of Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia, in financing extremist activities and public calls for it, and demanded that he be sentenced to imprisonment with serving a sentence in a strict regime colony.

The prosecutor demanded that the second person involved in the case, Daniel Kholodny, who was the technical director of Navalny’s YouTube channel, be found guilty of creating an extremist community and organizing the activities of extremist organizations and sentence him to ten years in a strict regime colony.

As clarifies RIA Newsthe verdict will be announced on August 4.

According to the investigation, no later than 2014, Navalny created an extremist community whose activities were aimed at undermining state integrity and the constitutional order in Russia. To finance the organization, the management established eight NGOs, among which were firms and foundations.